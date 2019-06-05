Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY BOEHM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY M."MIKE" BOEHM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HENRY M."MIKE" BOEHM Obituary
BOEHM HENRY M. ."MIKE"

On Monday, June 3, 2019, after a very long illness, of the South Side. Loving son of Rose (DiBernardo) Boehm and the late Henry; dear brother of Len of Ross Twp., David of South Side – Morgantown, Thomas of Port Vue, John and his wife, Jené of Wexford, Anita Rae and her husband, Daniel Renner of Carrick and the late Josephine. Henry is also survived by his numerous loving nieces and nephews. He worked as a pastry chef at the Duranti's Restaurant and Munches Bakery. Friends received 2-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com 


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now