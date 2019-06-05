BOEHM HENRY M. ."MIKE"

On Monday, June 3, 2019, after a very long illness, of the South Side. Loving son of Rose (DiBernardo) Boehm and the late Henry; dear brother of Len of Ross Twp., David of South Side – Morgantown, Thomas of Port Vue, John and his wife, Jené of Wexford, Anita Rae and her husband, Daniel Renner of Carrick and the late Josephine. Henry is also survived by his numerous loving nieces and nephews. He worked as a pastry chef at the Duranti's Restaurant and Munches Bakery. Friends received 2-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.


