|
|
PIDCOCK HENRY (HARRY)
Age 79, died peacefully, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Father of Steven Michael Pidcock of Philadelphia; brother of Sylvia (Robert) Staples of Abilene, TX and Patricia (Raymond) Wivell of Pittsburgh, PA; grandfather of Amanda (Joe) Devlin of Philadelphia, also survived by four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Henry was a veteran of the US Army. Friends received Wednesday, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME., INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Interment will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot PA 16023.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019