SLATERBACK HENRY R.

Age 83, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away in his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on July 8, 1936, he was the son of the late Anna and Henry Slaterback. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Phillips Slaterback; his son, Kenneth Slaterback of San Diego, CA; and his siblings, David and Gerard Slaterback of Pittsburgh, PA and Mary Ann Charf of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.