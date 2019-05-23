Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HENRY REED VanDEUSEN III

HENRY REED VanDEUSEN III Obituary
VanDEUSEN, III HENRY REED

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, age 83, of Wilkins Twp. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Abel) VanDeusen;father of Heather Harhoff-VanDeusen (Dietmar Harhoff) of Munich, Germany, Christine Hallas (John) of Harrisburg, PA, and Reed VanDeusen (Patty) of Wilkins Twp.; stepfather of Constance Bagans (Rob), Karen Sitarik (John), and Julia Airgood (Wayne); also survived by 10 grandchildren. Hank worked as an international marketing representative for Westinghouse and ABB until his retirement. He and his wife, Pat, were active with Quilt Company East Guild. Hank lived with dementia and became an organ donor to further dementia research. Friends received at a memorial visitation at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. Memorial gifts in Hank's memory may be given to USA, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown MD 21741-5023, or https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
