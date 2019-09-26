Home

HENRY "HANK" SEISS

Age 75, of Homestead. Passed suddenly on Monday, September 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tammy Seiss. Survived by his loving children, Henry (Michelle), Victoria, Cynthia Babinger, and Candice (Tony) Cecconello. Beloved Pap-pap of Mario, Anthony, Christina, Alysa, Kayla, Brandi, Ryan, Josh, Tyler, Nathan, Seth, Richard, Kirsten, Maura, James, Adrian, and Maximus as well as a few great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous friends and brothers and sisters of many volunteer fire companies. Hank was one of the original charter members of the Homestead Fire Department. Friends will be received on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East 10th Ave. 15120. Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
