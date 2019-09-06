|
HUNZIKER HENRY W. "HANK"
Age 66, of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 43 years of Rosanne D. Minich; brother of Ronald J. (Wendy) Hunziker and the late Robert P. Hunziker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Hank had previously managed a Ritz Camera store and became a district manager of Lesley Threshold Typewriter. For the last three decades he owned and operated Oakland Typewriter and Office Supply. Hank was a car enthusiast who enjoyed working on and repairing them himself. He also was as avid model train collector. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00. Services will be held in the funeral home Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, since Hank's true passion was for dogs in need. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019