Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY HUNZIKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY W.  "HANK" HUNZIKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY W.  "HANK" HUNZIKER Obituary
HUNZIKER HENRY W.  "HANK"

Age 66, of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 43 years of Rosanne D. Minich; brother of Ronald J. (Wendy) Hunziker and the late Robert P. Hunziker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Hank had previously managed a Ritz Camera store and became a district manager of Lesley Threshold Typewriter. For the last three decades he owned and operated Oakland Typewriter and Office Supply. Hank was a car enthusiast who enjoyed working on and repairing them himself. He also was as avid model train collector. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00. Services will be held in the funeral home Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, since Hank's true passion was for dogs in need. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now