MOORE HENRY W.
Age 84, of Imperial, PA on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia (Kovach) Moore; beloved father of Brian (Pamela) Moore and the late Kimberly Evans who passed on August 27, 2017 and her husband, Robert who survives; cherished grandfather of Eric, Brooke, Amber and Bradley; great-grandfather of Avery; brother of Martha Stover, Sandy (Joe) Fluharty and the late Dorothy Rowlee and husband, Chuck who survives. Henry was a 65 year member of the Imperial Vol. Fire Dept. and served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, and a mentor to many. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick: Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette. Twp., Imperial 724-695-7332 Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will take place Thursday, 11 a.m. followed by interment St. Columbkille Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations may be sent to I.V.F.D., 111 Pine St., Imperial, PA 15126.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019