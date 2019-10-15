|
SNIDER HENYA
On a beautiful, sunny, Sunday afternoon, October 13, 2019, Henya Snider's long battle with Alzheimer's came to a peaceful end. Henya was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Snider; loving mother of Daniel Snider (Bonnie) and Marc Snider (Tracy); sister of Harry Schneider; sister-in-law of Patty Schneider, Sharon Snider, Myron and Eileen Snider, Susan Snider and the late Howard Snider; grandmother of Max, Brianna, Michaela, Sam, Elijah, Reis and Aleia Snider; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anyone that met Henya could immediately tell that they had met someone special. Her laugh, her smile, her sense of humor could fill even the largest of rooms. Having been born during the Holocaust on the run from the Nazi's, her family's story of survival and strength is what led her through 78 glorious years on earth. Henya loved her family and was never happier than when they were all together. That was her joy. Her love of music and impromptu "dance parties" would put a smile on everyone's face. The party was not over until Henya left the dance floor, and she was usually the last to do so. Nothing was more important to her than a family celebration, but any day could be a day to celebrate. So, if you hear a song that you love, don't ever be afraid to sing at the top of your lungs, and dance with all the love in your heart. If you read this, please, every day, do one thing to make someone smile. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Wednesday at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 1501 Anderson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 at 2 p.m. Donations may be made in memory of Henya to the Clear Thoughts Foundation, clearthoughtsfoundation.org/donate-get-involved/. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019