SCHMITT HERBERT A.
Age 85, of Sheraden, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Son of the late Aloysius and Coletta Schmitt; loving brother of Virginia R. Conti; uncle of Robert Conti (Diane) and Terry Pastir (Jim); great-uncle of Cara Stonesifer (Nick) and Jenna Conti. There will be a private prayer and committal service at St. Wendelin Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24th. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden, Pittsburgh, 15204. You may express your condolences to the family through our online guest book at www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.