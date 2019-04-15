Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Seel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert G. Seel Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert G. Seel Jr. Obituary
SEEL HERBERT G., JR.

Age 88, of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Nestor Seel; loving father of Michael J. (Lynn) Seel and Steven H. (Lisa) Seel; proud grandfather of Emily, Maxwell, Sophie, Scott, Madeline, and Michaelyn Seel; brother of John Seel and Freda Viola 'Vi" Chidister. Herb was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Coast Guard. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now