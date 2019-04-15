|
SEEL HERBERT G., JR.
Age 88, of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Nestor Seel; loving father of Michael J. (Lynn) Seel and Steven H. (Lisa) Seel; proud grandfather of Emily, Maxwell, Sophie, Scott, Madeline, and Michaelyn Seel; brother of John Seel and Freda Viola 'Vi" Chidister. Herb was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Coast Guard. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019