KENDALL III HERBERT J.
Of Wilkinsburg, age 73, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Paulette (Zahorchak) Kendall for 40 years. Loving father of Dayle Kendall. Cherished grandfather of Joanna. Brother of Mary Ann (Greg) Gray, David Kendall and the late Gregory (surviving spouse, Kathy) Kendall. Herb was a self-employed painter and wallpaper hanger and was well-known and respected for his work throughout eastern Allegheny County. He enjoyed fishing the Allegheny River in his spare time and loved to travel with Paulette. There will not be a viewing or service. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.