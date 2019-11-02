|
|
KORDISH HERBERT
On October 31, 2019, Herb Kordish, formerly of San Diego, CA, passed away at the age of 84. Beloved son of the late Irving and Sara Kordish and the late David Stuart; beloved brother of Beverly Lebovitz (the late Allen Lebovitz); loving uncle to Jeff (Robin) Lebovitz, and Dr. Paul Lebovitz (Mark Caldone); proud great-uncle to Sean Lebovitz. Also survived by lifelong friends in San Diego, CA and Pittsburgh, PA. He served in the Korean War and graduated from California State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He will be missed more than words can say. According to his wishes, there will be no service and his remains were donated to science. The family would like to thank the staff at Charles Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the Allegheny Health Network Hospice team, especially Sandy Heinz and Dr. Lyn Weinberg, for the care, love, and compassion they bestowed upon him. Contributions may be made to the Charles M. Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019