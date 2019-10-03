Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Teresa of Avila Church
BERIE, SR. HERBERT L.

Age 78, of Ross Twp., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Nancy (LaQuatra); loving father of Helena Szramowski, Herbert, Jr., Christopher, Kathleen Buzzie (John); proud grandfather of 12; brother of Charles Berie (Lorraine), the late Joanne Cuda, the late Audrey Magnelli, and the late Henry Berie; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Friday, 10:30 a.m. Herb proudly served his country in the United States Marines (Semper Fi), He also belonged to 3rd Order of St. Francis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, www.hdsa.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
