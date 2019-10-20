|
FLETCHER, SR. HERBERT M.
Age 88, peacefully at his Westwood Home surrounded by family on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Catherine (McDonough) Fletcher; father of Herbert, Jr. (Theresa Sherer), Kathleen (Thomas) Vogus, Cindy Fletcher, Michele (Matt) Slogan and Jeff (Anne) Fletcher; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother of Martha Boyd, Anne Weiss, Betty Schuler and Florence Meisinger; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Herb was the former owner of Stevens Autobody for over 40 years and was a member of F. A. M. Crafton-Guyasuta Lodge 0513, and the greater PGH (ARCS), Aero Radio Controlled Society. Visitation TUESDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave. Crafton where a Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.
www.schepnermcdermoot.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019