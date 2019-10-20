Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
HERBERT FLETCHER
HERBERT M. FLETCHER Sr.

HERBERT M. FLETCHER Sr.

HERBERT M. FLETCHER Sr. Obituary
FLETCHER, SR. HERBERT M.

Age 88, peacefully at his Westwood Home surrounded by family on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Catherine (McDonough) Fletcher; father of Herbert, Jr. (Theresa Sherer), Kathleen (Thomas) Vogus, Cindy Fletcher, Michele (Matt) Slogan and Jeff (Anne) Fletcher; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother of Martha Boyd, Anne Weiss, Betty Schuler and Florence Meisinger; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Herb was the former owner of Stevens Autobody for over 40 years and was a member of F. A. M. Crafton-Guyasuta Lodge 0513, and the greater PGH (ARCS), Aero Radio Controlled Society. Visitation TUESDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave. Crafton where a Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.


www.schepnermcdermoot.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
