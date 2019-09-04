Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Ballantyne Hotel
10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway
Charlotte, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT MARKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT MILTON "MILT" MARKOWITZ


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT MILTON "MILT" MARKOWITZ Obituary
MARKOWITZ HERBERT MILTON "MILT"

Passed away on August 29, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Milt, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, was born March 6, 1937. Milt was a respected business man with Kaufmanns and Gimbel's Department Stores. He then built, from the ground up, his own business. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fan of both the Steelers and Penn State Football. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his faithful dogs. Milton is survived by his wife, Patricia Poremba Markowitz; son, Barry A. Markowitz (Rhonda) of Apex, NC; daughter, Amy Simon (Scott) of Pittsburgh, PA; and granddaughters, Becca and Aly Simon. There will be a Memorial Service Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The Humane Society of Charlotte or the . Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.