|
|
MARKOWITZ HERBERT MILTON "MILT"
Passed away on August 29, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Milt, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, was born March 6, 1937. Milt was a respected business man with Kaufmanns and Gimbel's Department Stores. He then built, from the ground up, his own business. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid fan of both the Steelers and Penn State Football. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his faithful dogs. Milton is survived by his wife, Patricia Poremba Markowitz; son, Barry A. Markowitz (Rhonda) of Apex, NC; daughter, Amy Simon (Scott) of Pittsburgh, PA; and granddaughters, Becca and Aly Simon. There will be a Memorial Service Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider The Humane Society of Charlotte or the . Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019