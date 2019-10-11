|
|
MURPHY HERBERT
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Herbert Murphy, 61, of Braddock, PA. Husband of Patricia Murphy; father of Daquan, Herkeisha, April, Keiera and Kiona; brother of Nellie Short and Reginald Murphy. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. on October 11, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. on October 12, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019