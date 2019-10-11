Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
HERBERT MURPHY
HERBERT MURPHY

HERBERT MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY HERBERT

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Herbert Murphy, 61, of Braddock, PA. Husband of Patricia Murphy; father of Daquan, Herkeisha, April, Keiera and Kiona; brother of Nellie Short and Reginald Murphy. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. on October 11, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. on October 12, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
