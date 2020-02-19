|
BUNTING HERBERT R.
Born in 1920, Herbert R. Bunting is now at peace, having passed quietly on February 13, 2020 at his daughter's home in the North Hills. He grew up in Coraopolis, earning his BS in Music Education from Duquesne University. In 1942, he married Coraopolis native Wanda McBride (predeceased). Herb then served 38 months with the US Army's 99th Infantry Division Band in WWII/Germany. He attained his Masters in Fine Arts on classical piano in 1948 from then Carnegie Tech. As members of the Greatest Generation, he and Wanda bought their house in 1951, to raise their daughter Lark and son Kurt. Herb was a hard-working high school orchestral music teacher with Pittsburgh's City Public Schools, retiring in the early 1970's, after seven years at Avonworth High School, then 13 years each at Oliver and Taylor Allderdice High Schools, including some years teaching AP English Literature. Herb also taught private music lessons, and Saturday afternoon music composition, history and individual instrumental classes at the Pittsburgh Board of Education's Center for the Musically Talented (early 1970's). His cool side came out as lead trumpet on ballroom dance band gigs 1970's – early 1990's with Barry Blue and his Orchestra, playing most Saturday nights around the tri-state area. Donations in Herbert R. Bunting's name go to Carnegie Library's Music Department at www.fmlpittsburgh.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020