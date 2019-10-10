Home

Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
HERBERT R. TIMMONS


1930 - 2019
HERBERT R. TIMMONS Obituary
TIMMONS HERBERT R.

Herbert R. Timmons, age 89, of Ellensburg, WA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 with his family at his side. He was an office manager for more than 40 years with Harbison Walker Refractories. He relocated to San Francisco for the company and eventually Bellevue, WA where he retired. Born January 29, 1930 in Pittsburgh, he was the youngest child of the late William and Margaret Timmons and husband of the late Phyllis (Wright) Timmons. He was a proud alumnus of South Hills High School where he was part of the 1947 championship basketball team. Later in life, he was recognized as the 1976 basketball coach of the year for the Bellevue (Washington) Boys Club league. In January 2010, the family celebrated Herb's 80th birthday and mother-in-law, Helen Wright's 100th birthday at the Bellevue family home. A lifelong interest in jazz music and the arts meant you were just as likely to hear him quote a myriad of jazz standards as from Shakespeare. He was particularly proud of the legion of extraordinary jazz musicians with Pennsylvania roots who were well represented in his extensive collection. He was a gifted story teller with an unforgettable sense of humor who was devoted to his family and the many lifelong friendships he established through the years. He had a special bond with daughter-in-law, Vicki Sannuto, who shared his passion for reading and the arts. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Vicki Sannuto) Timmons of Ellensburg, WA; brother, Warren Timmons; and nieces and nephews, Joan Battista, William W. Timmons and Jean Hilbert. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, John, William, Jr., Wilbert, LeRoy and Grace Timmons. Friends will be received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Private interment at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
