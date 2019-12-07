|
|
ADAMS, JR. HERBERT W.
Herbert W. Adams, Jr., 96, of South Pasadena, Florida, formerly of Ross Twp, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Herbert is survived by his sons, Charles and Richard; his daughter, Shirley; his four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrienne (Terry) Heberling Adams. He held positions as a milk deliveryman, truck driver for Farm Diary, and bartender while raising his family in Pittsburgh. He was an active softball player and played games five days a week well into his nineties. In lieu of funeral services, we ask all those who wish to make a donation to Empath Health/Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 in memory of Herbert Adams.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019