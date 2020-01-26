Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
More Obituaries for HERCHAL RAPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERCHAL F. RAPP

HERCHAL F. RAPP Obituary
RAPP HERCHAL F.

Herchal F. Rapp, age 88, of North Side, passed on Friday January 24, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Sieburgh) Rapp; dear father of Mary (Steve) Thompson, Jeffrey (Amy) Rapp, William (Kathy) Rapp and Susan Hill; proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by niece and nephews, proceeded in death by five siblings. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave. Pgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Herchal was a truck driver for many years, member of the American Legion #0081, North Side Elks #339 and the Millvale Moose #68. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in his name to the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
