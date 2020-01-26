|
|
RAPP HERCHAL F.
Herchal F. Rapp, age 88, of North Side, passed on Friday January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Sieburgh) Rapp; dear father of Mary (Steve) Thompson, Jeffrey (Amy) Rapp, William (Kathy) Rapp and Susan Hill; proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by niece and nephews, proceeded in death by five siblings. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave. Pgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Herchal was a truck driver for many years, member of the American Legion #0081, North Side Elks #339 and the Millvale Moose #68. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in his name to the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020