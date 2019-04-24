|
|
STAMPS HERMAN A.
February 18, 1941 - April 18, 2019. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his love ones. He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Charles) Oliver, Lori Stamps, and Brett ( Earl) Rodgers; son, Corey (Patrice) Robinson; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He leaves behind his companion, Lois Washington; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service to be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Silver Lake Commons, 6935 Frankstown Ave., 15208. Professional services trusted to HOUSE OF LAW FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019