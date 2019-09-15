|
|
CONNORS HERMAN "SKIP"
Age 89, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, of complications from an illness. Son of Herman and Regina Connors, Skip was raised in Passaic, New Jersey with his older sister, Jean. After graduating from Rutgers University with an Engineering degree, Skip moved to Pittsburgh to join Westinghouse Corporation where he would spend his entire career. Living in simpler times, Skip met his future wife, Jeanne, playing musical chairs at a party (she got the chair). They were married for 64 years. While at Westinghouse, Skip obtained his Masters and PhD in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He developed a formula to predict fluid-elastic instability and became an international expert in his field. His work from the 1970's is still referenced today in assessing the safety of power plants. Skip was a hardworking man who credited his success to luck and being in the right place at the right time. He was never too busy to mentor a colleague, coach his kids' sports teams, or help a neighbor. He loved his wife and family very much and earned the family nickname of "Foodman" for his delicious holiday meals, particularly his famous pot roast. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Chris (Holly), Greg (Allison); daughter, Susan Bevard (Mark); grandchildren, Griffin, Clay, Jessica, Lauren, Jack, Taylor, Kaitlyn, and Joe; and his extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME. At the request of his family all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Skip's honor to Brenner Children's Pediatric Hem/Onc, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019