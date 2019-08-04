Home

HERMAN F. TROZZI

Of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on July 29, 2019, at home. Survived by his beloved spouse, Carol Trozzi (Miller) of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a loving daughter, Susan Bair of Asheville, NC; devoted sister, Anna Marie Gomes of Ocean Township, NJ; and beloved grandson, Christopher Chenot of England; loving nephews, Kevin and Matt Gomes and niece, Rebecca McBride. Mr. Trozzi was employed by Penn Hills Police Department as a Police Communications officer.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
