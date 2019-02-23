WEIHRAUCH HERMAN J.

Age 82, of Springdale, passed away February 21, 2019 to be with the Lord Jesus. He was born March 8, 1936 to his parents, the late Herman and Genevieve McDonald Weihrauch. Mr. Weihrauch attended Verona High School where he grew up and worked for the former Ingalls Iron Works before closing its doors as well as a self-employed painter in Springdale for many years. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church and was a very kind, gentle soul. He could always be seen doing something kind for friends and neighbors. Mr. Weihrauch enjoyed spending time with his family at his camp in Tionesta and fixing things. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be missed immensely. He is survived by daughter, Kristine Ann Weihrauch Jordan of New Kensington; sons, Herman J. Weihrauch Jr. of Apollo, Jay H. Weihrauch of Springdale; grandchildren, Daniel Jorden, Colleen (Michael) Krantz, Chase and Summer Weihrauch; great-grandchildren, Isaac Weihrauch, Jace Jordan and Mikey Krantz; sister, Mary Lorretta Nagy of Plum and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Herman was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine Marie (Haugh) Weihrauch in June; and brothers, Blair and Edward Weihrauch; sisters, Bertilla Karlo, Helen Miller; and infant baby brother, Herman. Friends will be received Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pgh. St. from 9 a.m., until time of Christian Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be private in Springdale Cemetery. www.jarviefuneralhome.com