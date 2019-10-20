Home

Herman Lippold III, at age 39, was called home by our Lord on October 15, 2019. He is survived by wife, Heather Weismantle; son, Herman IV; step-daughter, Carley Soley; mom, Eileen Lippold; dad, Herman, Jr. (Diane); brother, Michael (Lindsey); sisters, Jennifer and Benita Lippold; step-brother, Jonathon Revay; aunts, Mae (John) Davis, Kathy (Bill) Hovey, and Theresa Warren; Uncle, Ralph (Carissa) Burrows; nephews, Tyler Brown, Drew and Christian Lippold; nieces, Kaley Cooper and Aubrey Lippold; grandmother Joan Lippold. No Viewing. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Chapel, Troy Hill. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements serviced by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
