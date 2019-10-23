Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
HERMAN P. SOBOTKA


1929 - 2019
HERMAN P. SOBOTKA Obituary
SOBOTKA HERMAN P.

Herman P. Sobotka, 90 of Shaler Twp., on October 21, 2019. Born July 28, 1929 in Curtisville, West Deer Twp. to the late Joseph and Nora (Gadomski) Sobotka. A 1947 graduate of West Deer High School. He was in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Worked for Glenshaw Glass, over 18 years, then for Bell Telephone as an installer for over 20 years. Member of , West Deer, former PNA, Russellton and AARP. Enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing softball. Husband of Madeline M. (Frankenberger) Sobotka and many nieces and nephews, brother of the late John "Percy"; Salty; Joseph; Walter and Edward. Family received Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Twp. Funeral service Fri. 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Clawson, officiating. Private burial in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Twp. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
