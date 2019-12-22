|
|
SCHADE HERMAN
Herman "Babe" Schade, 87, of Delmont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born September 5, 1932, in Turtle Creek, son of the late Herman R. and Margaret L. Blashford Schade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clara Vallo Schade; a brother, Robert Schade; and a sister, Jean Rettger. He served in the United States Army. Prior to retirement, Herman worked as a mining ventilation specialist with Mine Safety and Health Administration. He was also a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. He is survived by a loving daughter, Cynthia (Jeff) Goff of Murrysville; two grandchildren, Megan and Owen Goff. Entombment was private in Braddock Catholic All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills. Arrangements were entrusted to HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019