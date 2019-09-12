|
SNYDER HERMAN
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at age 98, beloved father of Jean Snyder and Thelma (Thalia) Snyder of Pittsburgh and Charles Snyder of Cabot, Arkansas. Adoring grandfather of Julia (Tim) Howard and Michael (Kris) Liang. Predeceased by his loving wife, Anna. Born January 1, 1921, in Dziewieniski, Poland, Herman survived the Holocaust, immigrating to America in 1949. Herman became a contractor and home builder in Pittsburgh where he made a safe loving home for his family. He enjoyed socializing at the JCC. Music lifted his heart and spirit. Friends will be received on Friday, September 13, 2019, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street from 10 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Service in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Greensburg. Remembrances may be made to a . (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019