WARD HERMAN
Herman Ward, 91, resident of Silver Lake Commons, Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Husband of the late Ernestine Ward; survived by loving daughters, Donna Ward and Diana (Ronald) Hunt; grandchildren, Erika, Darrell, Jessica, and Kaylin; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron; and great-great-granddaughter, Eloise; and was preceded in death by son, Eric Ward. He will be remembered by all for his kind and generous heart. Visitation and Service will be held at the HOUSE OF LAW, INC., 9406 Frankstown Rd. on Thursday, Feburary 24, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. www.houseoflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020