Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN WARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERMAN WARD Obituary
WARD HERMAN

Herman Ward, 91, resident of Silver Lake Commons, Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Husband of the late Ernestine Ward; survived by loving daughters, Donna Ward and Diana (Ronald) Hunt; grandchildren, Erika, Darrell, Jessica, and Kaylin; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron; and great-great-granddaughter, Eloise; and was preceded in death by son, Eric Ward. He will be remembered by all for his kind and generous heart. Visitation and Service will be held at the HOUSE OF LAW, INC., 9406 Frankstown Rd. on Thursday, Feburary 24, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. www.houseoflawinc.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
Download Now