Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
191 Liberty St
Perryopolis, PA 15473
(724) 736-2515
HERMINE DARRINGER SULLIVAN

HERMINE DARRINGER SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN HERMINE DARRINGER

Age 85, of Perryopolis, formerly of Mt. Lebanon died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born November 13, 1933 in Germany; daughter of Ferdinand and Anna Fuchs Darringer. Mrs. Sullivan was retired from the Hilton, Downtown Pittsburgh, in the service staff. Survived by daughters, Margaret Sullivan of Pittsburgh, Christine Attanucci of Perryopolis; grandchildren, Karissa and Brooke Attanucci; sister, Rosi Kock; and nephew, Hans Kock of Germany. Preceded by husband, James P. Sullivan; son-in-law, Matthew Attanucci; brother, Rudolph Darringer and sister, Anna Riha. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. John The Baptist RC Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
