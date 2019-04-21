MONTGOMERY HILDA ANN (RAWSON)

Age 84, of North Huntingdon, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Andrew Montgomery; loving mother of James R. Montgomery, Patricia Ann (the late William) Hovan, Ronald A. (Marilyn) Montgomery, and Richard A. (Sharon) Montgomery; cherished grandmother of Jeremy and Jason; proud great-grandmother of Marisa and Alyssa; Hilda is also survived by siblings Phyllis (Homer) Mercer, Carol Clough, Joyce (John) Young, Ben (Mary Ann) Rawson; also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Hilda enjoyed traveling with her husband after his retirement and they had visited several states across the country. She also enjoyed crafts. Friends will be received Tuesday, from 6-9 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. www.jobefuneralhome.com.