BLATZ HILDA (KLECKER)
Age 84, of South Fayette, on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alois Blatz; loving mother of Gabriele Billingsly, Herman (Erin) Blatz and Judy (Steven) Iszauk; cherished grandmother of Brendan Savelli, Eric Savelli, Alana Blatz, Elisabeth Iszauk, Cort Blatz, Tyler Billingsly and McGuire Blatz; sister of Hans (the late Marie) Klecker; also survived by her beloved dog, Margo. Hilda was a member of the South Fayette Senior Citizens. Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. Memorials may be made to the South Fayette Area Senior Citizens Association, Inc., 515 Millers Run Road, Morgan, PA 15064. View and share condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019