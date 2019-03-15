Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for HILDA BLATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILDA (KLECKER) BLATZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HILDA (KLECKER) BLATZ Obituary
BLATZ HILDA (KLECKER)

Age 84, of South Fayette, on March 13, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Alois Blatz; loving mother of Gabriele Billingsly, Herman (Erin) Blatz and Judy (Steven) Iszauk; cherished grandmother of Brendan Savelli, Eric Savelli, Alana Blatz, Elisabeth Iszauk, Cort Blatz, Tyler Billingsly and McGuire Blatz; sister of Hans (the late Marie) Klecker; also survived by her beloved dog, Margo.  Hilda was a member of the South Fayette Senior Citizens.  Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish.  Memorials may be made to the South Fayette Area Senior Citizens Association, Inc.,  515 Millers Run Road, Morgan, PA 15064.  View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now