Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
View Map
HILDA BROWN

HILDA BROWN Obituary
BROWN HILDA

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Hilda Brown, 93, of Swissvale, Pa., formerly of N. Braddock, Pa. Mother of Curtis (Carol), William, Herman (Sandra), Michelle and Denise Brown; sister of Flora Jackson and Phyllis Anderson. Also 14 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, a host of other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm on February 6, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. on February 7, 2020. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
