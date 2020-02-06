|
BROWN HILDA
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Hilda Brown, 93, of Swissvale, Pa., formerly of N. Braddock, Pa. Mother of Curtis (Carol), William, Herman (Sandra), Michelle and Denise Brown; sister of Flora Jackson and Phyllis Anderson. Also 14 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, a host of other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm on February 6, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. on February 7, 2020. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020