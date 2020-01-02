|
CALDWELL HILDA C.
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, age 90, formerly of Zelienople. Wife of the late William Richard Caldwell, Sr., mother of Patricia Ann Harr, Sandra Hufnagle (Charles), William Richard Caldwell, Jr., and the late Charles Caldwell and Debra Caldwell Wright, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Gloria Drambel (George) and the late Martha Vandevort, Thelma Plut Chenot and Theodore and Joseph Eichenlaub. Hilda and her late husband had owned the Arco Gas Station in Ingomar and Caldwell Water Softeners. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Friends please meet at the church. Directions and condolences are available at: www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020