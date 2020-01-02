Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd.
Cranberry, PA
HILDA C. CALDWELL

HILDA C. CALDWELL Obituary
CALDWELL HILDA C.

On Tuesday, December 31,  2019, age 90, formerly of Zelienople. Wife of the late William Richard Caldwell, Sr., mother of Patricia Ann Harr, Sandra Hufnagle (Charles), William Richard  Caldwell, Jr., and the late Charles Caldwell and Debra Caldwell Wright, six  grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Sister of Gloria Drambel (George) and  the late Martha Vandevort, Thelma Plut Chenot and Theodore and Joseph Eichenlaub. Hilda and her late husband  had owned the Arco Gas Station in Ingomar and Caldwell Water Softeners. Friends  received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Friends please  meet at the church. Directions and condolences are available at: www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
