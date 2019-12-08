|
|
STOLP HILDA M. (BUBECK)
Age 104, of Oakmont, formerly of Penn Hills and Schuylkill Haven, PA, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore H. Stolp; loving mother of Theodore C. Stolp and Barbara Stolp Hernandez; grandmother of Will, Pete, Jason, Erin, Jonathan and Gabriela; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister of the late Fern Coover, Sylvia Heim and Pete Bubeck; sister-in-law of Doris Jones; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Hilda was an avid traveler and reader. For Hilda and Ted's 50th Wedding Anniversary, they traveled to their 50th state. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Penn Hills where she will be laid to rest with her husband. She was a psychiatric nurse at Western Psych and taught Anatomy at the University of Pittsburgh in the German Room. A Memorial Service will be held in Hilda's honor at the Zion Lutheran Church at a later date and time. Those that wish to make a memorial contributions to the Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019