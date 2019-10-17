|
|
PETRUZZI HILDA
Age 97, of West Mifflin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 16, 2019. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. (Wayne) Hull; two sons, Paul (Linda) Petruzzi, John (Nancy) Petruzzi; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul S. Petruzzi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019