Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HILDA PETRUZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILDA PETRUZZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HILDA PETRUZZI Obituary
PETRUZZI HILDA

Age 97, of West Mifflin, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 16, 2019. Hilda is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. (Wayne) Hull; two sons, Paul (Linda) Petruzzi, John (Nancy) Petruzzi; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul S. Petruzzi. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HILDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now