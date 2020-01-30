|
BURICH HOLLY JEAN
Age 58, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away January 23, 2020. Holly was a faithful follower of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Library, PA. Celebration of her beautiful life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Donations, in lieu of flowers, requested to Holy Family Catholic Church, Holly Burich Scholarship Fund (note in memo), 250 78th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Complete obituary at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020