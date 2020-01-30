Home

Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
St. Petersburg
HOLLY JEAN BURICH

HOLLY JEAN BURICH Obituary
BURICH HOLLY JEAN

Age 58, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away January 23, 2020. Holly was a faithful follower of Christ. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Library, PA. Celebration of her beautiful life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Donations, in lieu of flowers, requested to Holy Family Catholic Church, Holly Burich Scholarship Fund (note in memo), 250 78th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Complete obituary at www.brettfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
