THOMPSON HOMER REED
At his home on Monday, November 4, 2019, Homer Reed Thompson, age 79, of Crafton. Beloved husband for 54 years of the late Martha "Marty" Thompson. Loving father of Adrianne Kamara (Michael Tall, MD) Thompson M.D. and Amanda Suzanne Thompson; dear grandfather of Maya Tall. Son of the late Frances and Homer D. Thompson, MD and brother of the late Lucille Cruickshank. Homer was a retired elementary school teacher with 30 years of service with the Keystone Oaks School District. Per Homer's request, services and interment, with his beloved wife, will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78229. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019