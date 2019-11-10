Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for HOMER THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOMER REED THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOMER REED THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON HOMER REED

At his home on Monday, November 4, 2019, Homer Reed Thompson, age 79, of Crafton. Beloved husband for 54 years of the late Martha "Marty" Thompson. Loving father of Adrianne Kamara (Michael Tall, MD) Thompson M.D. and Amanda Suzanne Thompson; dear grandfather of Maya Tall. Son of the late Frances and Homer D. Thompson, MD and brother of the late Lucille Cruickshank. Homer was a retired elementary school teacher with 30 years of service with the Keystone Oaks School District. Per Homer's request, services and interment, with his beloved wife, will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX 78229. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOMER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -