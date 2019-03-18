Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
HOPE E. SOLOFF

HOPE E. SOLOFF Obituary
SOLOFF HOPE E.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Goldberg and Louis Soloff; beloved mother of Carl Goldberg (Tayelor Kennedy), Barbara Goldberg (Len Maczuga) and Jane (Charles) Yahr; sister of Lee (Hersha) Goldman; grandmother of Josh, Ben and Jordana Yahr and Karina Costantino. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to any organization working to preserve the democratic ideals fought for by the Greatest Generation.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
