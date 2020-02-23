|
JENKINS, JR. HORACE JOSEPH
Quietly on February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Barbara Jenkins; father of Angelina Bryant, Antonio Jenkins, Ramona (Johnny) Jenkins-Edmundson, Rona (Sadao) Jenkins-Oka and the late Romaine Jennkins (August 2008); and a host of grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call Wedndesday, February 26, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Thursday, February 27, 2020 11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave. Interment with Military Honors at National Cemtery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020