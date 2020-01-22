|
BANDLE REV. HORST
Age 83, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, of Whitehall. Pastor Bandle, a beloved husband, father, pastor and spiritual director is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters Christine (Jeffrey) Fisher and Paula (James) Church; and one granddaughter, Sophie. Pastor Bandle served as pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at churches in Brattleboro, VT, Shanksville, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to parish ministry, Pastor Bandle served as a spiritual director, lecturer and author. He founded, The Spiritual Covenant Group in Southwestern PA which continues to meet. Pastor Bandle's pioneering work in spiritual formation has touched and continues to inspire many pastors and lay leaders. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Brian Evans will be held in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020