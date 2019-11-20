Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HOWARD ALLEN FINKEL Obituary
FINKEL HOWARD ALLEN

Age 82, of Bridgeville, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Patricia J. (Sable) Finkel; son of the late Samuel and Belle (Klein) Finkel; loving father of Robert (Becky) Finkel, Candace (Matt) Amberg and the late Kimberly Finkel; brother of the late David Finkel; grandfather of Daniel, James, Joseph, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Brody; uncle of Nicole, JT, Tyler, Lauren, Beth and Jill.  Friends welcome FRIDAY 4-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Service 11 a.m. SATURDAY in William Slater II Funeral Service, Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St. #441E, Pgh., PA, 15219. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
