KASTEN HOWARD C.

Age 97, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away December 19, 2018, in Bushnell Florida. Husband of the late Dolores Kasten for 52 years; preceded in death by his son, Howard Lee Kasten (Skip); survived by daughter, Laureen K. Szuminsky (Rick) and son, Lanny C. Kasten (Denise); granddaughters (Katie) Kathryn S. Clifford (Kasten), Amanda and Bridget Szuminsky; grandson, Christopher W. Kasten. Employed as a worker of the Commonwealth of PA, Howard enjoyed the sport of small game and deer hunting in Pennsylvania, only surpassed by his love of cars. He would buy two or three different cars a year just trying to experience the nature of each one. Howard served as a Tec 5 in the U.S. Army for three years during WWII and survived the perils of Normandy Beach and the Battle of the Bulge, and was decorated for each. His ashes will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:00am, next to his wife, with military honors at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.