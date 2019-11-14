|
DUMIRE HOWARD
Age 80, formerly of Mt. Lebanon and Crafton. On Monday, November 11, 2019, peacefully passed surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Ruth (Miller) Dumire; beloved husband and best friend of Kacce (Connolly); loving father of Kathleen Rullo (Mario) and Megan Nomides (Thomas); cherished grandad to James, Mario, Alexandra and Thomas; loving brother of Mary Croll (Ron) and Ruthann Pendergast (Rich); brother-in-law of Fr. Robert Connolly and Michael Connolly (Lynda). Howard taught English in the Carlynton School District for 32 years. Upon his retirement as a teacher, Howard followed his dream of becoming an Attorney. Family and friends welcome Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (412-535-6115). Burial will be private to the family. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019