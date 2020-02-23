Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
FOSBRINK, JR. HOWARD E.

Age 82, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, of Baldwin. Loving husband of Joanne (Ligas) Fosbrink for 62 years. Proud father of Lynn (John) O'Brien and Kathy (Dan) Bower. Pap of Chelsey Bower, Lauren (Greg) Price, Amanda (Andrew) Roberts, and Kasey O'Brien. Great-grandfather of Jack Price. Brother of the late James and Donald Fosbrink. No visitations. Please meet in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Wendelin Church on Monday at 10:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
