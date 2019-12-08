|
PLUNG HOWARD E.
On Friday, December 6, 2019; beloved son of the late Louis and Jane Plung; brother of the late Donald (the late Rose) Plung and the late Shirley Goldman; beloved uncle of Debbie (Josh) Resnick, Patty (Kevin) Maloney, Bobby (Ame) Goldman, Dan (Lisa) Goldman, Louis (Lori) Plung, Linda (Marc) Levine, and the late Stephen Plung; great-uncle of Stephanie (Sean) Stockton, Hillary Maloney, Alex, Max and Natalie Goldman, Aaron and Elise Goldman, Ryan (Marie) Levine, Brandon Levine, Samantha Resnick, and Danielle and Jesse Plung; great-great-uncle of Landon and Lucas Levine. Also survived by his devoted caregivers. Howard was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. No prior visitation. Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019