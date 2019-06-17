|
|
SCHMIDT HOWARD E.
Age 90, of Bethel Park passed away peacefully at St. Clair Hospital on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Millson) Schmidt; devoted father of Howard (Deanna) Schmidt and Kenneth (Debi) Schmidt; grandfather of Chelsea, Joseph and Allison; Friends welcome Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd. (opposite Macy's South Hill Village) Bethel Park, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to The s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019