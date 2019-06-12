TERESI HOWARD EARL

Age 95, of Pittsburgh died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born March 11, 1924, Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy (Dickinson) Teresi; his three children, Mark Teresi (Regina), Stephen Teresi and Michael Teresi (Kathy); his four beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Victoria, Lauren and Alexander; his sisters-in-law, Judy Liebler, Pam Dickinson and Alice Wilton and his brother-in-law, Joe Dickinson. He is additionally survived by many treasured nieces and nephews, as well as their children. Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, Samuel Teresi and Marilyn McManus; sisters-in-law, Gale Short and Eleanor Dickinson; and brothers-in-law, Ron Short, George Liebler and David Dickinson. Graduating from Dormont High School in 1943, Howard answered the call of service during World War II, joining the Army Air Corps and flying in B-24 Liberators as part of the Fifteenth Expeditionary Mobility Task Force's 461st Bomb Group in Italy, where he reached the rank of staff sergeant. When the United States Air Force was founded in 1947, Howard again enlisted, this time in the reserves, and was called up with the Far East Air Forces Fifth Air Force to serve in the Korean War. Back home, Howard took advantage of the G.I. Bill to attend Waynesburg College and then graduated from Duquesne University. He led a successful career as co-owner of Biltmore Products Company, Inc. with longtime friend and partner Don Bice. Howard spent his retirement years between Pittsburgh and Punta Gorda, Florida and was well known amongst his friends and family for his good natured jokes and sense of humor. Howard's favorite things were a beautiful day on the golf course, good company, a V.O. on the rocks and a water view. He will be deeply missed, but his family is comforted by the wonderful and full life he lived and the cherished memories that will keep his spirit alive. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Blessing Service and Military Honors will both be held at Laughlin's on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to caretaker Eileen Tuite and Family Hospice for the compassion and care given to Howard. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Howard's honor to Stand Up For Cancer or to the . laughlinfuneralhome.com.