Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD DANGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD G. DANGEL


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD G. DANGEL Obituary
DANGEL HOWARD G.

Age 78, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on November 20, 1940 and is the son of the late Edward L. and Elsie A. Sharbaugh Dangel; and the husband of the late Mary Patricia "Pat" Benner Dangel. Howard was an airplane mechanic for Allegheny Airlines, US Air and other local airlines. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed gardening, golf, fishing, woodworking and DIY Projects. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Kay (Matthew) Zupan of Sutersville, Cynthia A. Dangel of Irwin and Jennifer J.D. (Paul) Bowers of White Oak; grandchildren, Eve, Lilith, Julia; great-grandchildren, Nikki and Chase; brother, Robert (Debbie) Dangel of Pittsburgh; sisters, Marlene (George) Biesler of Meadville and Marie Dangel of Meadville; also nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Alan and Edward Dangel. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, (412 678 6177). To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now