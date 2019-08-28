|
|
DANGEL HOWARD G.
Age 78, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on November 20, 1940 and is the son of the late Edward L. and Elsie A. Sharbaugh Dangel; and the husband of the late Mary Patricia "Pat" Benner Dangel. Howard was an airplane mechanic for Allegheny Airlines, US Air and other local airlines. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed gardening, golf, fishing, woodworking and DIY Projects. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Kay (Matthew) Zupan of Sutersville, Cynthia A. Dangel of Irwin and Jennifer J.D. (Paul) Bowers of White Oak; grandchildren, Eve, Lilith, Julia; great-grandchildren, Nikki and Chase; brother, Robert (Debbie) Dangel of Pittsburgh; sisters, Marlene (George) Biesler of Meadville and Marie Dangel of Meadville; also nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Alan and Edward Dangel. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, (412 678 6177). To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019