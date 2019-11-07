Home

HOWARD J. MITZEL

HOWARD J. MITZEL Obituary
MITZEL HOWARD J.

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, age 95, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Irma H. Mitzel. Father of Timothy (Linda) Mitzel. Proud Grandpa of Travis, Amy, and Cody Mitzel. Brother of Doris Steinsdoerfer. Friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale (next to Holy Spirit Parish) Blessing Service Friday, 11 a.m.  at the funeral home. Howard served in the Navy during World War II, and he was a member of Shaler VFW Post # 9199. Howard worked at E.T. Lippert Saw for 50 years and was an avid hunter and golfer. Family suggests memorial to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pgh., PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
